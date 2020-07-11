San Francisco Zoo to Reopen Monday

The San Francisco Zoo and Gardens will be able to reopen on Monday, while the reopening of other businesses like indoor restaurants and hair salons remains on hold due to a rise in CODID-19 cases, Mayor London Breed said Friday.

The recent rise of new cases and hospitalizations caused Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax to put on hold the reopening of several businesses last month like hair and nail shops, tattoo shops, museums, and activities like outdoor swimming--slated to reopen June 29--and outdoor bars and indoor restaurants, slated to reopen July 13.

However, on Friday, Breed said the zoo will be allowed to reopen with its new safety procedures in place. Those include online reservations, mandatory face coverings, hand sanitizer stations, and a 50 percent capacity requirement, among other procedures.

Additionally, Breed announced starting Monday shoppers can resume using reusable bags at stores and boat and fishing expeditions for up to 12 people will also have additional guidelines, Breed's office said.

"COVID-19 is still too prevalent in our community, and we need to be vigilant and take all the precautions that are proven to slow the spread," Breed said in a statement. "Unfortunately, reopening businesses that will encourage gathering and interacting with people outside of your own household is not the safe thing to do right now. I know people want to continue reopening, but in order for that to happen we need to once again flatten the curve so that we're able to do so."

Breed said hair and nail shops, massage parlors, and tattoo and body piercing establishments could soon be next to reopen. The Department of Public Health is expected to provide an update on trends in the rise of cases on Wednesday, along with updates on other health indicators that are being used to guide the city's reopening.

As of Friday, the city has confirmed 4,316 cases with 50 deaths.

Currently, the city is seeing 7.4 new cases per day per every 100,000 people. Back on May 18, when businesses first started reopening, the city was seeing just 3.5 new cases per day per every 100,000 people.

The city's goal is to keep the rate at 1.8 new cases per day.

City officials are hoping that with continued safety precautions like face coverings, regularly hand washing and maintaining social distancing the surge in cases can be slowed.

"We are committed to continue to make decisions based on the data, science, and facts about San Francisco and the Bay Area region," Colfax said. "Together, we can all improve the picture and speed up the pace of reopening by wearing face coverings, keeping your distance from others, washing your hands, and getting tested. San Franciscans know what to do, we flattened the curve before and I am hopeful that we can beat back the current surge if we all do our part."

More information about the city's plan to reopen can be found at https://sf.gov/step-by-step/reopening-san-francisco.

More information about the zoo's reopening can be found at http://www.sfzoo.org/re-opening.