Santa Clara County Requires Large Health Care Providers to Offer More Virus Testing

With Santa Clara County not meeting its COVID-19 testing goals, the county health officer on Wednesday issued a new order mandating that large health care providers offer more tests.

The order, which will go into effect Monday, requires large health care systems to offer tests to patients with symptoms, those who have had close contact with confirmed cases and those with a high rate of exposure, such as grocery store workers.

Santa Clara County COVID-19 Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said those systems include Kaiser, Stanford and Palo Alto Medical Foundation.

“Where we really have seen the numbers not coming up to meeting what we really feel is necessary so that we can meet our goals is testing by our large health care systems,” Fenstersheib said.

Fenstersheib added that the county can’t be tasked with doing most of the testing. It’s time for hospitals to do more.

“They're just not doing them to the level that we really need in this county to be able to move forward and not see the hospital beds fill up,” he said.

There are now 46 testing sites in the county, but the county is still only averaging about 2,400 tests per day, which is just over half of its goal of 4,000.

Some hospitals have complained that they have had challenges getting the chemicals needed to perform the tests, but the state is stepping in to help with that.