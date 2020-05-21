sf pride

SF Pride Organizers Announce Virtual 50th Anniversary Celebration

By Bay City News

Victor Miranda waves the LGBT Pride flag during a candlelight vigil in New Hope Pa., Monday June 13, 2016. in remembrance of the shooting victims from the Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando.

San Francisco Pride will hold its 50th pride celebration online next month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, pride organizers announced Wednesday.

The celebration will take place on June 27 and 28 and will include live performances, speeches from elected officials and LGBTQ leaders, as well as appearances by the Pride grand marshals.

Although a streaming platform where Pride will appear hasn't been chosen, organizers said more details will come in as the celebration gets closer.

"While this year's landmark anniversary is very different from what we originally envisioned, we are grateful that we can share Pride 50 with our friends and allies around the world -- and we know the world is turning to San Francisco," SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez said in a statement.

"Our online celebrations not only highlight the spirit of Pride but help us broaden our visibility as we continue to build solidarity in our LGBTQ+ communities during a time when we must be apart," he said.

In addition, San Francisco Pride will take part in Global Pride, a 24-hour livestreamed festival happening June 27, featuring more than 350 pride organizations worldwide.

This year's SF Pride will still consist of several events, including a virtual kickoff celebration and pride flag raising ceremony with Mayor London Breed on June 5, and an online-only Trans March on June 26. Pride officials first announced back in April that the parade and in-person celebration would not be happening due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

According to organizers, because of the historic 50th anniversary happening this year, up to a million attendees were expected to show up.

More information about SF Pride can be found at www.sfpride.org.

