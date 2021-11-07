Sonoma County to Begin Offering COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids 5-11

Starting this week, Sonoma County health officials said they will begin vaccinating roughly 37,000 children ages 5-11 through primary care physicians, local pharmacies or county-sponsored school-based clinics.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services said they are working with local education leaders, federally qualified health centers and other health-care partners to provide free vaccinations to children.

They added that the county's vaccination clinics are being set up at designated schools to serve people who do not have convenient or affordable access to health-care providers.

Health care providers and pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid also have started taking appointments and administering the children's vaccine at locations across the Bay Area.

In the Bay Area counties' rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11, Sonoma County follows Contra Costa, San Francisco Santa Clara, Marin, San Mateo and Napa counties, while Alameda and Solano counties have targeted mid-November.

The county said that school vaccination clinics will begin this week at the following locations. Officials added the school clinics are are intended for students who attend these schools and their families:

Guerneville Elementary School in Guerneville, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School in Cloverdale, Nov. 9, 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harmony Elementary School in Occidental, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

McDowell Elementary School in Petaluma, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Healdsburg Elementary School - Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dunbar Elementary School in Sonoma, Nov. 12, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

James Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to book an appointment in Sonoma County, visit socoemergency.org.