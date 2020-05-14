StoreQueue

‘StoreQueue’ Tracks Lines, Wait Times at Grocery Stores During Pandemic

By Scott Budman

Lines at Safeway
NBC Bay Area

Two tech-savvy Bay Area entrepreneurs have come up with a way to warn people just how long the lines are at grocery stores before they head out to shop.

The long lines at essential stores are part of the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic. And due to shortages of supplies and social distancing, many are spending a long time waiting in those lines.

coronavirus 5 mins ago

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Table Delivery and More Barriers: How McDonald’s Will Change When it Reopens

Soumya Mohan and Siddharth Vanchinathan, a pair of entrepreneurs who already have full-time jobs, have launched StoreQueue.com -- a way to track how long the lines are where you shop. Think of it as Waze for grocery stores.

When a user is in line, they can post the wait time.

In a matter of weeks, the site has quickly grown by word of mouth.

As StoreQueue grows, the co-founders said they plan to move beyond grocery store lines and expand the site to tell you how long the wait is at restaurants, the DMV, and more.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StoreQueuecoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us