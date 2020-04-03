new normal

The New Normal: A Look at the Bay Area’s Shelter-at-Home Experience

Here's a compilation of photos and videos from our NBC Bay Area family and from you, our neighbors who are experiencing this with us, on what our new normal looks like.

Photos of remote working, yoga with kids and another image that depicts the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Courtesy of Tara Dee Mooch, Ericka Tate and Pranite Estrada

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our daily lives and we are now seeing a new normal: empty freeways, locked parks and people working from home.

Here's a compilation of photos and videos from our NBC Bay Area family and from you, our neighbors who are experiencing this with us, on what our new normal looks like. Share your #NewNormal photos with us by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com or by clicking here.

Reading via FaceTime
Ericka Tate
Group workout class
Tara Dee Mooch

Passed by a park on the way to dropping some food for my parents... Things at the playground didn't look as fun as I...

Posted by Mike Inouye on Thursday, April 2, 2020
Working from home
Pranita Estrada
Molly Fleming Schauer
Photojournalist shooting with 6-foot rule.
Robert Wellington/NBC Bay Area
Life During Pandemic: Roads Empty, Tourist Spots Deserted, Schools Closed

I need your help!Send me some pics of your #NewNormal.I might the pics on TV NBC Bay Area.Here’s a glimpse of my #NewNormal...

Posted by Raj Mathai on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Office work space
Janie Little Bevens
During the shelter-in-place order, Bay Area families have the time to gather and eat dinner together and right now, the food selection could be a regular way to help the community. Raj Mathai reports.

