The New Normal: A Look at the Bay Area’s Shelter-at-Home Experience

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our daily lives and we are now seeing a new normal: empty freeways, locked parks and people working from home.

Here's a compilation of photos and videos from our NBC Bay Area family and from you, our neighbors who are experiencing this with us, on what our new normal looks like. Share your #NewNormal photos with us by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com or by clicking here.

Ericka Tate

Tara Dee Mooch

Passed by a park on the way to dropping some food for my parents... Things at the playground didn't look as fun as I... Posted by Mike Inouye on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Pranita Estrada

Molly Fleming Schauer

Robert Wellington/NBC Bay Area

Life During Pandemic: Roads Empty, Tourist Spots Deserted, Schools Closed

I need your help!Send me some pics of your #NewNormal.I might the pics on TV NBC Bay Area.Here’s a glimpse of my #NewNormal... Posted by Raj Mathai on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Janie Little Bevens

During the shelter-in-place order, Bay Area families have the time to gather and eat dinner together and right now, the food selection could be a regular way to help the community. Raj Mathai reports.