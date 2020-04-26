US Virus Updates: Georgia Continues Reopening; Trump Shifts Focus to Economy

As states weigh plans for reopening their economies, health officials continue to warn against such measures. During an appearance on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned that social distancing practices will need to continue through the summer for the safety of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the White House is expected to shift President Donald Trump's focus from the coronavirus to the economy after a rocky week last week punctuated by Thursday's press conference when the president suggested that people might inject toxic disinfectant to cure themselves of COVID-19. Health officials dismissed his idea, and Trump himself later said he was being "sarcastic."

The U.S. death toll has surpassed 54,000, with over 965,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Georgia to Continue Reopening Monday

Georgia's reopening is set to continue Monday when movie theaters can welcome customers and limited in-restaurant dining may resume in a loosening of coronavirus restrictions .

This comes after other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, were allowed to start seeing customers Friday. While many gratefully opened their doors after a monthlong closure, others didn't feel ready yet and remained shuttered.

A similar mixed response is expected for the businesses allowed to reopen Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp last week announced that he was relaxing restrictions despite health experts’ warnings of a potential surge in infections and disapproval from President Donald Trump.

Barbershops are among the businesses Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed to open on Friday.

Trump to Shift Focus to Prospects for Economy

After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift President Donald Trump’s public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Days after he publicly mused that scientists should explore the injection of toxic disinfectants as a potential virus cure, Trump has now rejected the utility of his daily task force briefings, where he has time and again clashed with scientific experts. Trump’s aides are aiming to move the president onto more familiar — and safer, they hope — ground: talking up the economy, in tighter controlled settings.

It’s a political imperative as allies have seen an erosion in support for the president. What had been his greatest asset in the reelection campaign, his ability to blanket news headlines with freewheeling performances, has become a daily liability. At the same time, new Republican Party polling shows Trump’s path to a second term depends on the public’s perception of how quickly the economy rebounds from the state-by-state shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the virus.

The shift comes in conjunction with what the White House sees as encouraging signs across the country, with the pace of new infections stabilizing and deaths declining.