When and Where? How Coronavirus Vaccines Will Roll Out in US

The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Friday his agency has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers.

The FDA decision will kickstart an unprecedented vaccination campaign needed to eventually defeat the virus.

With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine:

WHEN CAN I GET VACCINATED?

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday said the country was still on track to have enough doses to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020 and 50 million by the end of January 2021.

It depends on your risk of getting infected or getting seriously ill. Are you a health care worker? A resident of a nursing home or getting long-term care? Those folks should be first in line for the initial, limited supply, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided early this month.

The first shots could be given as early as Dec. 15 or Dec. 16 if the FDA gives the go-ahead for emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine on Friday, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. States will ultimately decide where to send the shots.

Based on Pfizer’s and Moderna’s stockpiles, federal officials estimate 20 million people in the first priority group could be vaccinated by the end of the year. That's assuming the FDA also quickly authorizes the second vaccine, from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, for emergency use. The government's advisory panel is scheduled to review the request on Dec. 17.

Both vaccines require two doses.

WHO’S NEXT IN LINE?

With a nationwide vaccine rollout poised to begin, a debate is underway about who should be given priority access. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says teachers are essential workers who play a vital role in our communities and should be near the front of the line.

It's not yet clear who will be included in the second phase. An expert panel that advises the CDC on vaccines will meet again to recommend the next group to states and local health departments. Possibilities include anyone 65 and older, teachers, police, firefighters and workers in other essential fields, such as food production.

More vaccines are in the pipeline, and officials have said they want to have shots widely available to everyone else before the middle of next year.

To find out when it is your turn, watch for notices from your state.

WHEN WILL KIDS AND PREGNANT WOMEN BE ABLE TO GET VACCINATED?

Moderna has announced that it has started to study the impact of its coronavirus vaccine on 3,000 adolescents.

Currently, you must be 18 or older to take a coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer began enrolling a portion of kids between the ages of 12 and 17 for their vaccine trials in the fall and Moderna's vaccine trial in children is just getting underway, but it is too soon to know the results of the immune response and safety in children.

Pregnant women have been excluded from large-scale clinical trials, so when vaccines do become available for the general population, there will not be sufficient data to support a formal recommendation for pregnant women to receive vaccinations.

Dr. Christopher Zahn, the vice president of practice activities of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement to NBC News that women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy should consult their doctors and base decisions on the available data and their “individual risk factors and the potential benefits.”

WHERE CAN I GET A SHOT?

Pharmacies, health clinics and your doctor’s office are the likely options. States are working on signing them up. Local health departments will also probably run mass vaccination clinics.

The government struck a deal in October with CVS and Walgreens to administer the coronavirus vaccinations to residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the country.

Once doses are widely available, people will be able to use an existing government website, vaccinefinder.org, to find COVID-19 shots. The website is already used to find vaccines for the flu and other diseases.

COVID-19 shots are likely to be limited for awhile, and which type people get will probably depend on what’s available.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

It should be free. The government is paying for the vaccine itself. And you shouldn’t be charged a copay or other fee to get it.

Even if a provider charges a fee for giving the shot, the cost will be covered by private and government insurance, based on a set reimbursement fee. If you don’t have insurance, providers can tap a government fund to cover costs.

WHEN WILL I GET MY SECOND SHOT?

It depends on the brand of vaccine. Pfizer’s is three weeks later, and Moderna’s is four weeks.

Each state's strategy on how they will remind people to return for their second vaccine shot varies. Some have said they will provide vaccination record cards as a reminder to return for a second shot. Others plan on sending reminder texts, calls or letters in the mail, depending on the location.

Shots will be recorded in state and local vaccine registries that already keep track of other vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines can’t be mixed and matched, so if a second dose is needed, providers will be checking to make sure you get the right one.

One concern, however, is that because the U.S. lacks a national database, if people leave their state before their scheduled second shot, health officials won't have access to previous immunization information. Current efforts to create a national vaccine registry are raising privacy concerns from some local officials and a number of states have refused to sign the CDC's data use agreement.

Not all vaccines in development require two shots. Johnson & Johnson is testing a single-dose vaccine.

WHAT ABOUT SIDE EFFECTS?

As the nation gets ready to start receiving vaccinations for COVID-19, it's important to understand the side effects. Here is what doctors are saying people can expect.

The experimental vaccines have been tested in tens of thousands of volunteers so far, and serious side effects have not been reported. Health officials will be monitoring for side effects as more people get vaccinated, as well as for any potential longer-term issues.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has noted that people might feel achy or feverish right after the shot, or some soreness in the arm. Other temporary side effects reported by study participants included fatigue, headache and chills, lasting one to three days.

CAN I GET AN ALLERGIC REACTION TO THE VACCINE?

British officials are investigating reports that two people who received the Pfizer vaccine had allergic reactions. Medical experts say that while reactions are rare, they aren’t unheard of for vaccines of any kind and are usually short-lived.

Vaccines can sometimes cause allergic reactions, but they are usually rare and short-lived. British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who received the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of a vaccination program. In the meantime, they're telling people to skip the vaccine if they've had a history of serious allergic reactions.

The UK's Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said people should not receive the Pfizer vaccine if they have had a significant allergic reaction to other vaccines, medicine or food, such as those who have been told to carry an adrenaline shot — such as an EpiPen — or others who have had potentially fatal allergic reactions.

Sec. Azar said Friday the FDA was finalizing the fact sheet on allergy warnings for the vaccine. It was not clear at the time this story was published what that guidance would be.

CAN I STOP WEARING A MASK AFTER GETTING A COVID VACCINE?

The first COVID-19 vaccinations could begin within days after the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization of a vaccine, but that doesn't mean life will go back to normal right away. Millions of vials must be safely and securely shipped across the country, in a logistical puzzle that could take months to complete.

No. For a couple reasons, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated.

To start, the effect of vaccinations generally aren’t immediate, and the first vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna require two shots.

People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot. And even if they're protected from getting sick, vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate.

Once vaccine supplies start ramping up, it will still still take months to get hundreds of millions of shots into people's arms.

WHAT IF I HAD COVID-19?

Having COVID-19 gives you protection against another infection, but it is not known yet how long that immunity will last. And there’s nothing to indicate that previously infected people shouldn’t get vaccinated, according to the CDC advisory panel.

By vaccinating those with prior infections, “The expectation is for them to be more protected,” said Moncef Slaoui, who’s heading U.S. vaccine development. But studies will be needed to support that, he said.

People with a prior COVID-19 diagnosis weren’t allowed to volunteer for the vaccine tests. But there was no screening to rule out people who might have been previously infected and not known it. So some people with symptom-free infections might have been included. The CDC panel said there was no need to test for those silent infections before getting a vaccine.

For health care workers who had COVID-19, the panel suggests that they might want to let their fellow health workers go ahead of of them since the chance of reinfection is low for the next three months.