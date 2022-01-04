coronavirus testing

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

A healthcare worker administers a test at a Covid-19 testing tent outside a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station.
David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase as more people return to school and work amid a spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Below is a list of testing sites broken down by county in the Bay Area.

Other helpful resources:

Alameda County

Click here for general information on all Alameda County testing sites.

Berkeley

Emeryville

Oakland

Hayward

Newark

San Leandro

San Lorenzo

Fremont

Pleasanton

Union City

Livermore

Contra Costa County

Click here for general information on all Contra Costa County testing sites.

Richmond

San Ramon

Antioch

Brentwood

Pleasant Hill

San Pablo

Marin County

Click here for general information on all Marin County testing sites.

San Rafael

Novato

Sausalito

Fairfax

Larkspur

Napa County

Click here for general information on all Napa County testing sites.

American Canyon

Calistoga

Napa

St. Helena

  • Adventist Health St. Helena Drive-Thru Site - 10 Woodland Road

San Francisco

NBC Bay Area has reached out to San Francisco for information on testing sites. Updates to come.

San Mateo County

Daly City

Half Moon Bay

Pacifica

Redwood City

San Mateo

Santa Clara County

Click here for general information on all Santa Clara County testing sites.

Gilroy

Campbell

Cupertino

Los Altos

Los Gatos

Milpitas

Morgan Hill

Mountain View

San Jose

East San Jose

Santa Clara

Saratoga

Palo Alto

Sunnyvale

Solano County

Click here for general information on all Solano County testing sites.

Vacaville

  • Harbison Event Center  (call 888-634-1123 to get scheduled)

Vallejo

  • Norman King Community Center (call 888-634-1123 to get scheduled)

Fairfield

  • Solano Town Center. Enter through the outside entrance to the right of H&M (in the old Forever 21 storefront).

CVS Minute Clinic

CVS is offering PCR testing. Go to their website (CVS Minute Clinic), type in your zip code and the website will offer the closest minute clinic near you.  Follow the onscreen instructions to set your appointment.

Sonoma County

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the county for information on testing sites. Updates to come.

