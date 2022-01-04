Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase as more people return to school and work amid a spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Below is a list of testing sites broken down by county in the Bay Area.

Other helpful resources:

Alameda County

Click here for general information on all Alameda County testing sites.

Berkeley

Emeryville

Oakland

Hayward

Newark

San Leandro

San Lorenzo

Fremont

Pleasanton

Union City

Livermore

Contra Costa County

Click here for general information on all Contra Costa County testing sites.

Richmond

25th St and Nevin Ave. Entrance on side facing Nevin Ave and parking on street and lots across street.

San Ramon

2600 Camino Ramon Drive-thru - vehicle required.

Antioch

Brentwood

101 Sand Creek Rd - Walk Up

Pleasant Hill

Diablo Valley College Overflow Parking Lot. The overflow parking lot is across the street from the campus, at the corner of Golf Club and Stubbs roads at the stoplight

San Pablo

Davis Park - Walk Up

Marin County

Click here for general information on all Marin County testing sites.

San Rafael

Novato

Sausalito

Fairfax

Larkspur

Napa County

Click here for general information on all Napa County testing sites.

American Canyon

Calistoga

Napa

St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena Drive-Thru Site - 10 Woodland Road

San Francisco

NBC Bay Area has reached out to San Francisco for information on testing sites. Updates to come.

San Mateo County

Daly City

Half Moon Bay

Pacifica

Redwood City

San Mateo

Santa Clara County

Click here for general information on all Santa Clara County testing sites.

Gilroy

Campbell

Cupertino

Los Altos

Los Gatos

Milpitas

Morgan Hill

Mountain View

San Jose

East San Jose

Santa Clara

Saratoga

Palo Alto

Sunnyvale

Solano County

Click here for general information on all Solano County testing sites.

Vacaville

Harbison Event Center (call 888-634-1123 to get scheduled)

Vallejo

Norman King Community Center (call 888-634-1123 to get scheduled)

Fairfield

Solano Town Center. Enter through the outside entrance to the right of H&M (in the old Forever 21 storefront).

CVS Minute Clinic

CVS is offering PCR testing. Go to their website (CVS Minute Clinic), type in your zip code and the website will offer the closest minute clinic near you. Follow the onscreen instructions to set your appointment.

Sonoma County

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the county for information on testing sites. Updates to come.