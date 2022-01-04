Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase as more people return to school and work amid a spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.
Below is a list of testing sites broken down by county in the Bay Area.
Other helpful resources:
Alameda County
Click here for general information on all Alameda County testing sites.
Berkeley
- Lifelong Medical Center (call 510-549-5454 to make appointment)
- Optum Serve Mobile MiniBus Testing
- Optum Serve Mobile MiniBus Testing Meyer Sound
- Optum Serve Stationary Testing West Berkeley Service Center
Emeryville
Oakland
- Asian Health Services Community Testing Clinton Park
- Asian Health Services Community Testing Madison Square Park
- CORE and Allen Temple Baptist Church
- CORE and Central Kitchen
- Friendship Christian Center
- Grand Lake Farmers Market
- Greater St. Paul Church (call (510) 452-0803 to register)
- La Clínica de La Raza
- LifeLong Medical Care (call 510-549-5454 to make appointment)
- Native American Health Center
- Optum Serve Mobile MegaBus Testing Oakland Coliseum
- Optum Serve Mobile MegaBus Testing West Oakland BART Station
- Roots Community Health Center
Hayward
- CORE and Glad Tidings International Church of God in Christ
- La Familia Cherryland Testing Center
- La Familia Skywest Golf Course
Newark
- CORE and Newark Wellness Center (Alameda Health System)
- BACH @ MacGregor Alternative Education
- BACH @ Family Bible Fellowship
San Leandro
- CORE and Faith Fellowship Foursquare Church
- CORE and REACH Ashland Youth Center
- Optum Serve Mobile MiniBus Testing
- San Leandro Marina Community Center
San Lorenzo
Fremont
Pleasanton
Union City
Livermore
Contra Costa County
Click here for general information on all Contra Costa County testing sites.
Richmond
- 25th St and Nevin Ave. Entrance on side facing Nevin Ave and parking on street and lots across street.
San Ramon
- 2600 Camino Ramon Drive-thru - vehicle required.
Antioch
Brentwood
- 101 Sand Creek Rd - Walk Up
Pleasant Hill
- Diablo Valley College Overflow Parking Lot. The overflow parking lot is across the street from the campus, at the corner of Golf Club and Stubbs roads at the stoplight
San Pablo
- Davis Park - Walk Up
Marin County
Click here for general information on all Marin County testing sites.
San Rafael
- West America Bank Parking Lot
- Armory "Jury Duty" Parking Lot
- San Rafael Community Center
- Marin Health and Wellness Campus
Novato
Sausalito
Fairfax
Larkspur
Napa County
Click here for general information on all Napa County testing sites.
American Canyon
Calistoga
Napa
- Napa County Health and Human Services Agency
- NVUSD Education Center, 2425 Jefferson St.
- OLE Health - South Napa Campus - 300 Hartle Court Napa (Call OLE Health at 707-254-1770 for a telephone or telehealth visit.)
- N3 Laboratories - 3416 Valle Verde Dr
- MedUSA Pathology Inc - 529 Soscol Avenue (call 707-492-2740)
St. Helena
- Adventist Health St. Helena Drive-Thru Site - 10 Woodland Road
San Francisco
NBC Bay Area has reached out to San Francisco for information on testing sites. Updates to come.
San Mateo County
Daly City
Half Moon Bay
Pacifica
Redwood City
- Stanford Health Care Redwood City Surface Lot - COVID-19 Testing | Stanford Health Care
- North Fair Oaks
- North Fair Oaks Library
San Mateo
Santa Clara County
Click here for general information on all Santa Clara County testing sites.
Gilroy
Campbell
Cupertino
Los Altos
Los Gatos
Milpitas
Morgan Hill
Mountain View
- El Camino Healthcare District Testing at El Camino Health’s Mountain View Hospital
- Mountain View Performing Arts Center
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (OptumServe)
San Jose
- Stanford Health Care Cancer Center South Bay Garage - COVID-19 Testing | Stanford Health Care
- Bay Area Community Health – Monterey Clinic (call (408) 729-9700 to schedule an appointment)
- Santa Clara County Office of Education (OptumServe)
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (OptumServe)
- Valley Water (OptumServe/CDPH Bus)
East San Jose
- County Fairgrounds, Santa Clara
- Costco Business Center (OptumServe/CDPH Bus)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) - Valley Health Center East Valley (To schedule an appointment call 1-888-334-1000)
- Grand Century Mall (OptumServe/CDPH Bus)
Santa Clara
Saratoga
Palo Alto
- Stanford Medicine Hoover Pavilion - Cafe - COVID-19 Testing | Stanford Health Care
- Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium
Sunnyvale
- Stanford Children's Health Sunnyvale - COVID-19 Testing | Stanford Health Care
- Sunnyvale Community Center
Solano County
Click here for general information on all Solano County testing sites.
Vacaville
- Harbison Event Center (call 888-634-1123 to get scheduled)
Vallejo
- Norman King Community Center (call 888-634-1123 to get scheduled)
Fairfield
- Solano Town Center. Enter through the outside entrance to the right of H&M (in the old Forever 21 storefront).
CVS Minute Clinic
CVS is offering PCR testing. Go to their website (CVS Minute Clinic), type in your zip code and the website will offer the closest minute clinic near you. Follow the onscreen instructions to set your appointment.
Sonoma County
NBC Bay Area has reached out to the county for information on testing sites. Updates to come.