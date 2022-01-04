Demand for COVID-19 Tests Causes Long Lines, Backlog at Labs

Demand for COVID-19 tests is soaring in the Bay Area as the number of infections increase, causing long lines at test sites and possible backlogs at labs.

A UC Berkeley infectious disease expert told NBC Bay Area labs are struggling to keep up with the demand for tests, which means some results are taking longer than expected.

The delays complicate the return to work and school after the holidays and the ability to safely get together with family and friends.

