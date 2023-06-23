Dubs pre-draft meeting ‘best' experience Podziemski had

Brandin Podziemski knew the Warriors were different, but to what extent, he didn't really know. However, that all changed once he got to speak with Golden State's front office personnel.

Speaking to reporters during his introductory press conference Friday, Podziemski revealed what separated the Warriors from the rest of the teams he spoke with before the 2023 NBA Draft.

"I think I worked out with them a couple weeks ago, and it was probably my best experience through the pre-draft process," Podziemski said. "Just felt like a family, I felt like, in our interview with [Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.] and the rest of the staff, it felt more like a conversation than an interrogation.

"I always just thought it would be a perfect fit."

And if Podziemski's college production is any indication, the pairing of the young guard and the Warriors could indeed be perfect.

While at Santa Clara University, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals in 36 minutes per game. More impressively, the 20-year-old connected on 43.8 percent of his looks from downtown.

His all-around play and his similarities to Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo make it easy to see why the Warriors elected to select him with the No. 19 overall pick.

He gives Golden State versatility and coach Steve Kerr potentially could play Podziemski as a guard or forward, depending on the matchups, much like he did with DiVincenzo during the 2022-23 NBA season.

As Podziemski begins his NBA journey, the Warriors are hoping that their approach to the draft -- selecting players that they feel fit what they are trying to do -- will pay off sooner rather than later.

And judging from how the pre-draft experience went for the young guard, Golden State could see a return on their investment in due time.

