Why Sharks' potential Karlsson trade is understandable to Sturm

Nico Sturm is prepared for Erik Karlsson’s departure from the Sharks' blue line.

"I understand the business side of things. I understand where we’re trying to go as an organization. I understand that sometimes there are steps that are necessary that might hurt in the short term," the veteran center said on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast about the trade rumors swirling around the reigning Norris Trophy winner this summer. "I also understand that Karl wants to win right now. He wants to have a chance to compete for the [Stanley] Cup."

Sturm also is a realist.

"If your best player leaves the team," Sturm admitted, "it’s hard to imagine that we're going to be better off next season."

This doesn’t mean, however, that the 28-year-old center already has written off the Sharks' 2023-24 campaign. Sturm's never-say-die attitude is one of the reasons why San Jose signed him to a three-year contract last summer.

"We got to find a way to be a team that nobody wants to play against," Sturm said. "Stay in games and the playoff picture longer than we were last year."

Frankly, the bar isn’t high. The Sharks finished with 60 points, fourth-worst in the NHL, last season. But the same faith San Jose showed in Sturm, he’s returning to general manager Mike Grier.

"I put my trust in our management and Griersy, that they have a plan to put this organization in a better position over the long term," Sturm said. "That’s why I signed here for three years."

Check out Sturm’s entire interview on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast. He also discussed helping lead Team Germany to a surprise silver medal at the World Championships, and gave a scouting report on new Sharks defenseman and German teammate Leon Gawanke.

Download the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Google Podcasts.