Giants erase Webb's rough outing, storm back to beat Rockies

The Giants, who were no-hit through five innings on Wednesday night at Coors Field, came from behind to steal a win from the Colorado Rockies.

Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (ND, 5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) struggled against Colorado's lineup, throwing 99 pitches before he departed in the sixth inning.

LaMonte Wade Jr. collected the Giants' first hit with one out in the top of the sixth inning, which appeared to have awoken San Francisco's offense. Michael Conforto walked and Mitch Haniger singled to begin the top of the seventh before Austin Slater got the Giants on the board with an RBI single to left field.

Wilmer Flores then followed with a single, loading the bases for Casey Schmitt, who drove in two runs with a base hit to bring San Francisco within one run.

Casey makes it FOUR straight hits and we have a ballgame in Colorado 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JxZxojwgvT — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 8, 2023

With the momentum fully on the Giants' side, Slater came through again in the eighth inning, driving home the game-tying run after Joc Pederson walked and Haniger was hit by a pitch. The following batter, rookie Patrick Bailey, laid down an excellent squeeze bunt that scored a crashing Haniger from third base, giving the Giants a 5-4 lead.

Patrick Bailey SQUEEZE for the lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Pk1syS5Pgm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 8, 2023

After Webb departed in the sixth, Giants manager Gabe Kapler went with Tristan Beck, Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers before closer Camilo Doval closed it out in the ninth inning to secure San Francisco's come-from-behind win.

The Giants now have won 10 straight games over the Rockies and 31 of the last 40 matchups between the two teams

