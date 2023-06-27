Sharks News

Grier provides updates on Karlsson, No. 4 draft pick

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASHVILLE — Sharks general manager Mike Grier answered some questions and avoided some others in his pre-NHL Draft availability.

Does San Jose have a meeting with Matvei Michkov before the draft tomorrow evening?

“We met with all the Russian players that we wanted to meet with,” Grier said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Grier also declined to confirm the trade for MacKenzie Blackwood, even though the Sharks announced the trade themselves less than an hour later.

Grier also declined to reveal which restricted free agents he’s qualifying, and which ones he is not.

“I won’t get into that,” he said. “You guys, like everyone else, will find out on Friday.”

News

Veterans Administration 5 hours ago

VA secretary touts new equity team designed to combat benefit disparities for Black veterans

earthquake 18 mins ago

Preliminary 3.0 magnitude quake rattles the South Bay

RELATED: Report: Hurricanes, Kraken among several EK65 trade suitors

He did say about RFA Eetu Makiniemi, “We do have high hopes for Makiniemi, who’s already in the system, to be healthy and play. We think pretty highly of him.”

The Sharks GM did answer other questions a little more head-on, like how the process of trading Erik Karlsson is going.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

This article tagged under:

Sharks NewsJoe ThorntonErik KarlssonMike Grier
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us