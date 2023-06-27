Grier provides updates on Karlsson, No. 4 draft pick

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NASHVILLE — Sharks general manager Mike Grier answered some questions and avoided some others in his pre-NHL Draft availability.

Does San Jose have a meeting with Matvei Michkov before the draft tomorrow evening?

“We met with all the Russian players that we wanted to meet with,” Grier said.

Grier also declined to confirm the trade for MacKenzie Blackwood, even though the Sharks announced the trade themselves less than an hour later.

Grier also declined to reveal which restricted free agents he’s qualifying, and which ones he is not.

“I won’t get into that,” he said. “You guys, like everyone else, will find out on Friday.”

He did say about RFA Eetu Makiniemi, “We do have high hopes for Makiniemi, who’s already in the system, to be healthy and play. We think pretty highly of him.”

The Sharks GM did answer other questions a little more head-on, like how the process of trading Erik Karlsson is going.