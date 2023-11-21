Health & Wellness

What to know as cold-flu-COVID season has arrived

By Kris Sanchez

It's that time of year again when there are a lot of sniffles, sneezes and coughs going around, and it could be one of a few things: a common cold, the flu or the new COVID-19 variant.

The new variant, HV-1 is an omicron subvariant and as such is highly transmissible. The main symptoms are congestion, sore throat, dry cough and in many cases all the other classic COVID symptoms.

Only 14% of adults and 5% of children received the updated booster that came out in September. And only about a third of people have received a flu shot this season.

