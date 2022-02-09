The following content is created in partnership with Mancini's Sleepworld. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Bay Area editorial staff. Click here to learn more about the Mancini's Sleepworld.

Who doesn’t like to give their bedroom a makeover? Whether it’s new drapes, a bigger TV, a seasonal bedspread or just rearranging things to maximize Feng Shui, we all like to ensure the one room we spend the most time in is as comfortable as possible.

But, ironically enough, in optimizing our bedroom we often overlook the most important piece of furniture in it: our bed.

The average American spends far too long sleeping on an old mattress before deciding to finally upgrade. Excess time on a mattress that’s past its prime can lead to restless nights, worn out days and other unwanted setbacks.

So why does this happen? Because unlike a torn pair of jeans or a faulty dishwasher, mattresses don’t show overt signs of wear and tear like other things in our daily life.

Therefore, it’s important to look for signs that your mattress no longer functions as it should. If you’re experiencing any of the following it’s time to visit the mattress experts at Mancini’s Sleepworld!

Following what should be a restorative night of sleep, you wake up feeling stiff, achey and even numb. This means your mattress is not supporting you correctly.

Rather than dread a night not in your own bed, you actually sleep better somewhere else — from a hotel to a guest bedroom to even the couch!

Give your mattress a thorough once over. If you spot lumps, dips, valleys, and creaks it means your mattress may be ready for a replacement.

An old bed might be teeming with household allergens, so if sneezing is interrupting your snoozing it could be time to purchase that new foam memory mattress you’ve been craving.

Mattresses don’t last forever, even if that extended warranty might lead you to believe so. If you’ve had your mattress for more than seven years it’s time to look for a new one, particularly one that is optimized for your ever-changing body.

Mattresses don't last forever, even if that extended warranty might lead you to believe so. If you've had your mattress for more than seven years it's time to look for a new one, particularly one that is optimized for your ever-changing body.