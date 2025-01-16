Shopping through inflation: A closer look at why prices continue to climb

New numbers show prices are still going up for many things we buy, but the pace of inflation has slowed.

Prices are higher in January with a big part of the reason being an increased spending on travel, cars, and energy to heat up homes.

The good news? A strong economy is helping us afford the higher costs.

Groceries and gas are largely responsible for inflation going up again, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the good news is the pace of inflation is much slower than it has been.

