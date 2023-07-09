MLB Draft

A's select shortstop Wilson with No. 6 pick in 2023 draft

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Athletics used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to select shortstop Jacob Wilson from Grand Canyon University.

Wilson, the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson, played three seasons at GCU. He batted .412 with six home runs, 61 RBI and eight stolen bases for the Antelopes in 2023 while also taking home Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“It’s a dream come true,” Wilson said Sunday evening on MLB Network after being selected by the A's. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for for a long time now.”

Wilson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect heading into the draft by MLB Pipeline. He's the fourth shortstop the A's have drafted in the first round in the last seven years, joining Kevin Merrell (2017), Logan Davidson (2019) and Max Muncy (2021).

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The A's have two picks remaining on the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft. They will be on the clock again at No. 39 and No. 41 overall.

This article tagged under:

MLB DraftJacob Wilson
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us