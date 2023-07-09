A's select shortstop Wilson with No. 6 pick in 2023 draft

The Athletics used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to select shortstop Jacob Wilson from Grand Canyon University.

Wilson, the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson, played three seasons at GCU. He batted .412 with six home runs, 61 RBI and eight stolen bases for the Antelopes in 2023 while also taking home Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“It’s a dream come true,” Wilson said Sunday evening on MLB Network after being selected by the A's. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for for a long time now.”

Wilson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect heading into the draft by MLB Pipeline. He's the fourth shortstop the A's have drafted in the first round in the last seven years, joining Kevin Merrell (2017), Logan Davidson (2019) and Max Muncy (2021).

The A's have two picks remaining on the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft. They will be on the clock again at No. 39 and No. 41 overall.