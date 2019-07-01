The scene at San Francisco International Airport, where a pedestrian died in a crash outside the International Terminal. (July 1, 2019)

Three pedestrians were hit at San Francisco International Airport Monday, and one of them died, according to San Francisco police.

At about 3:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in the arrivals area of the International Terminal at SFO, police said.

Two men and a woman were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one of the men succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of a black Ford Expedition accelerated from the curb prior to the crash. The driver, a 46 year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The driver did not display signs of impairment, and there were no indications it was an intentional act, police said.

The names of the victims were not provided.