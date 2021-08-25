1 Dead, 1 Critical After Vehicle Collides With Freight Train in Oakley

A 12-year-old boy was killed, and a 19-year-old woman was in critical condition Wednesday after a freight train collided with at least one vehicle in Oakley, according to the East Contra Costa Fire District.

The collision, which also injured three others, occurred just before 1 p.m. on East Cypress Road near Main Street in Oakley, fire officials said.

The boy died at the scene, and the woman was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, officials said. Three others who were hurt declined medical attention.

Aerial footage showed two damaged vehicles at the scene, but it was not immediately clear if both collided with the train.

Authorities advised people to avoid the area.