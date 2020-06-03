1 Dead, 1 Critical in Quadruple Stabbing in San Jose: Police

Four people were stabbed, and one died early Wednesday morning in downtown San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 12:45 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a fight inside the 7-Eleven store at 401 S. Sixth St. in San Jose, near the San Jose State campus, police said. Arriving officers found two men suffering from at least one stab wound each.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The other victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

While officers were at the scene, they were advised of two other men eho were stabbed and transported themselves to a hospital. Those victims had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.