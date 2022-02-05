1 Dead, 2 Others Hurt After Crash in San Jose: Police

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night.

The crash happened in the area of Berryessa Rd. and Gurney Ct.

San Jose police said that a driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger suffered moderate injuries and a second driver suffered minor injuries.

At this time, police said the intersection of Berryessa and Piedmont roads are closed to traffic. They are asking the public to use alternate routes.

Official said this is the city's 11th traffic fatality and the 12th victim of 2022.

