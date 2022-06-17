1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Outside Sports Bar in Oakland: Police

One person was killed and three were injured after a shooting late Thursday night outside an Oakland sports bar as Golden State Warriors fans celebrated, according to police.

The shooting occurred in front of Halftime sports bar in the 300 block of 14th Street, near Harrison Street, in downtown Oakland, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other three victims were taken to the hospital, and their conditions were unknown.

No further details were immediately available.