1 dead after crash on Bay Bridge

One person was killed following a crash on the Bay Bridge Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident involving a Kia Soul happened just after 8 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the bridge in the East Bay.

CHP says that a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused a huge traffic backup in the area. Three westbound lanes were closed but have since been reopened.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.