1 Dead After Crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi truck on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car collided with a semi-truck, with both cars fully engulfed. CHP said the driver of the car died at the scene while the truck driver was able to get out.
At the time, all eastbound lanes of the bridge is closed and traffic is being diverted off at Main Street.
No other details have been released at this time.
Story is developing, check back for updates.