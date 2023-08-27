1 dead in shooting in Rodeo

A shooting left one person dead in Rodeo Saturday night, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs arrived at the 100 block of Rodeo Avenue shortly after 10:34 p.m. and found one person who had been shot, the sheriff’s office said. Despite the efforts of first responders, the person died.

An investigation is underway, though the sheriff’s office is not providing other details at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 925-313-2600 or at 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.