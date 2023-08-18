Martinez

Shots fired while police respond to burglary call at Martinez cannabis dispensary

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting occurred early Friday while officers responded to a reported burglary at a marijuana dispensary in Martinez, according to police.

A news release from the Martinez Police Department did not specify who fired the shots, but did report an officer was assaulted during the incident.

Here's what police are providing citing a preliminary investigation:

  • At 3:27 a.m., the department received a report of an alarm at Velvet, located at 4808 Sunrise Drive. Officers responding to the scene were told multiple people and two vehicles were at the business.
  • At 3:32 a.m., police arrived on scene and one of the vehicles, a white SUV, drove off. "Officers broadcast that shots were fired and there was an assault on an officer," the news release said.
  • A second vehicle on scene tried to drive off, but crashed into a fire hydrant. The two people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Police did not provide their conditions.
Police also said an officer was taken to a hospital for "what is believed to be a minor injury."

An investigation is ongoing and police are reviewing body-worn cameras and other footage. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Martinez police at 925-372-3450.

