1 Dies in Crash, Vehicle Fire on Highway 101 in San Jose

A person died after a crash caused a car fire that trapped them inside on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:05 a.m., a CHP officer traveling north on Highway 101 in the area of Alum Rock Avenue came across the crash scene with a vehicle engulfed in flames.

First responders were not able to get the driver out of the burning vehicle and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of the highway remained blocked because of the crash late Tuesday morning, according to the CHP.

