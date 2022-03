San Jose police on Monday were investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

The shooting, which was reported at 3:14 p.m., happened near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue, police said.

The man was shot at least once and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Further information regarding the shooting wasn't immediately available.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

2/ Additional updates will be shared here when available.



Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours.



TOC: 3:14 PM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022