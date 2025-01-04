1 hurt in police shooting, standoff in Oakland

Authorities are investigating a police shooting and standoff that happened in Oakland on Saturday.

The incident started just after 5 a.m. in the 6600 block of MacArthur Boulevard. According to Oakland police, a sergeant saw a person firing a rifle in the area.

Police say a sergeant confronted the person firing a rifle. That’s when the person shot at the sergeant and missed. The sergeant shot and wounded the person during a pursuit.

After the shooting, police said the person was able to flee the area into a nearby residence and barricaded themselves inside. They added that after a lengthy standoff, the person surrendered and was taken into police custody.

Oakland police said paramedics responded to the scene to assist the person and the sergeant. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. Officers also recovered a firearm at the scene.

“In accordance with OPD policy, the sergeant involved in the incident has been placed on paid administrative leave,” Oakland police said in a statement. “Consistent with OPD policy, the OIS (officer-involved shooting) is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department, OPD Office of Internal Accountability and the Community Police Review Agency (CPRA).”

No other details were released.