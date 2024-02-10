1 injured, section of San Jose road closed after car collision

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a San Jose car collision Saturday morning, police said, adding that eastbound Story Road was closed from Leeward to Capital avenues.
The collision happened near Story Road and Galahad Avenue, police said on social media. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for “life threatening injuries.”
Police also advised people to use alternate routes while the section of Story Road was closed. The department did not clarify how long it expected the closure to last.
