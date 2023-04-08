San Jose

1 Injured Following Shooting in San Jose: Police

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Keyes and South 3rd streets.

According to police, officers a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

