1 killed, 1 injured by car crash on Highway 242 in Concord

The crash happened with the car hit the guardrail of the off-ramp

By Bay City News

One person died and another suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle crash on state Highway 242 in Concord early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:54 a.m. on southbound Highway 242 near the Concord Avenue off-ramp.

A blue Nissan Sentra struck the guardrail of the off-ramp, causing the right front passenger in the Nissan to be ejected from the vehicle. First responders arriving at the scene took the passenger to a hospital, while the Nissan driver was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The name of the driver who died was not immediately available from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.

