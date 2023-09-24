Graton

1 killed, 1 injured in Sonoma County after car crashes into tree

By NBC Bay Area staff

One teenager was killed and another was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Sonoma County Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. 

CHP said it happened sometime before 11:20 a.m. along Oak Grove Avenue in the town of Graton, which is around 8 miles west of Santa Rosa. 

Officers arrived to find the passenger had died and the driver had suffered “major injuries.” First responders then rushed the driver to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

CHP described both as being 19 years old. 

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

