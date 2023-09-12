Santa Rosa driver flees after striking middle school student in crosswalk

The driver of a vehicle that struck a middle school student in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa Tuesday is now wanted by law enforcement, Santa Rosa police said.

At about 2:30 p.m., the 13-year-old Hilliard Comstock Middle School girl was legally crossing Guerneville Road at Marlow Road when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn. The girl was crossing as east-west traffic was stopped for a red light.

A four-door sedan going east stopped at the red light and began to turn right onto northbound Marlow Road. The driver struck the girl at a low rate of speed, knocking her down and causing minor injuries. The driver reportedly stopped his car, assisted the girl to her feet and walked her to the sidewalk, but he then got back into his car and "quickly fled," according to police.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators were able to obtain security video footage from a nearby business and spotted the suspect's white sedan. The driver is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 20s or early 30s with scruffy facial hair and wearing a pink t-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone who may have information that is helpful to this investigation is urged to call Carolina Zepeda at the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600 extension 8576 or email her at czepeda@srcity.org.