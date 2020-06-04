Hayward

$10K Reward for Info in Firearm Thefts From Hayward Gun Shop

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a firearm industry trade association are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the theft of 29 firearms from a gun shop in Hayward last weekend.

The guns were stolen in a break-in shortly after 10:15 p.m. last Sunday at Richardson Tactical, a shop at 1984 National Ave., according to the ATF.

About 30-40 people broke into the shop and stole the guns, then fled. The theft was part of widespread looting around the Bay Area Sunday following demonstrations over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation trade association is offering the same, creating the total reward of up to $10,000.

The NSSF matches the ATF rewards in cases involving firearm thefts
from federally licensed firearm retailers.

Anyone with information about the Hayward theft is asked to contact the ATF by calling (800) ATF-GUNS or visiting www.reportit.com or the "report it" smartphone app.

