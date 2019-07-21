1 Dead, 1 Suffers Major Injuries in Crash in SF's Tenderloin

A Tesla involved in a crash Sunday is scene near Geary and Taylor streets in San Francisco. (July 21, 2019)

Two pedestrians were struck and one died Sunday after a two-car collision in San Francisco's Tenderloin, according to police.

The crash occurred at Taylor and O'Farrell streets when a Tesla traveling north on Taylor, reportedly ran a red light and slammed into a Mini Cooper, police said. The Tesla then lost control and hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk on O'Farrell.

Both drivers remained on scene uninjured and were cooperating with investigators. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one died, police said.