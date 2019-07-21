1 Dead, 1 Suffers Major Injuries in Crash in SF's Tenderloin - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

1 Dead, 1 Suffers Major Injuries in Crash in SF's Tenderloin

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Dos and Don'ts of Good Sleep
    NBC Bay Area
    A Tesla involved in a crash Sunday is scene near Geary and Taylor streets in San Francisco. (July 21, 2019)

    Two pedestrians were struck and one died Sunday after a two-car collision in San Francisco's Tenderloin, according to police.

    The crash occurred at Taylor and O'Farrell streets when a Tesla traveling north on Taylor, reportedly ran a red light and slammed into a Mini Cooper, police said. The Tesla then lost control and hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk on O'Farrell.

    Both drivers remained on scene uninjured and were cooperating with investigators. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

    Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one died, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices