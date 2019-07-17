2 Puppies Stolen From Owner at Pt. Pinole Regional Park - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
2 Puppies Stolen From Owner at Pt. Pinole Regional Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 25 minutes ago

    East Bay Regional Park PD
    One of the border collie puppies stolen last week at Point Pinole Regional Park.(July 17, 2019)

    Two herding dog puppies were stolen from their owner last week at Point Pinole Regional Park, according to the East Bay Regional Park police.

    On July 8, between 8 and 11:30 a.m., the puppies were stolen near the Dodson Family Marshat the regional park. The two puppies are black and white border collies about 5-8 weeks old, police said.

    The puppies are working dogs that the herder relies on for his livelihood, police said.

    Anyone who has information about the stolen dogs or their whereabouts should contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1121 (emergency) or 510-881-1833 (non-emergency).

