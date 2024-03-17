Pleasanton

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton Sunday night, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department said.

Firefighters told NBC Bay Area that they responded to the fire at the school's small gym at around 8 p.m.

The school is located in the 1100 block of Santa Rita Road.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

