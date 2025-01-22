3 rescued, 1 hospitalized after Campbell apartment complex fire

Three people were rescued and one taken to the hospital following a multi-unit fire in an apartment complex in Campbell on Tuesday night.

The fire was knocked down before 8 p.m., but a total of six apartments were impacted and four are now uninhabitable, according to Santa Clara County Fire.

One dog was rescued but a cat succumbed to its injuries, the fire department said.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire in an apartment building in the 300 block of Union Avenue at about 6:37 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Crews will remain at the scene well into the night, the fire department said, and Union Avenue will remain closed between Apricot Avenue and East McGlincy Lane at least through midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

