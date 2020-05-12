2-Alarm Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Cupertino

Fire crews Tuesday morning responded to a two-alarm blaze at an auto body shop in Cupertino.

The fire in the 11000 block of North De Anza Boulevard, near Homestaead Road, was contained to the shop and multiple cars at the shop, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported but two nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.

Ten vehicles were either destroyed or damaged in the blaze, fire officials said.

Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear and is under investigation.