2 arrested after brawl in San Rafael, police say

Officers arrested two men Friday night after they were identified as the main aggressors in a San Rafael brawl, according to police.

At around 10:40 p.m. Friday the San Rafael Police Department said it received calls about a fight on Winward Way involving at least 14 people. After arriving, officers found one injured man and took two others into custody, later arresting them.

Those two have since been identified by SRPD as Joselito Miguel Vasquez, 33, and Selvin Alvarado Vasquez, 21. In a statement, police said Joselito Vasquez was charged with felony assault with a knife while Selvin Vasquez was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The statement also noted that the injured man, who officers believe had been hit in the face with a knife sheath, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the night started with several people gathering and drinking alcohol, which turned violent when an argument escalated into a fight.

SRPD said an investigation into the fight was underway with officers looking into whether any other people might be charged or arrested for their role in the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SRPD at 415-485-3000.