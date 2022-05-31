2 Bay Area Students to Compete in National Spelling Bee

Get out your dictionary -- it's time for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee and two Bay Area students will be competing.

Shradha Racham-Reddy, 12, is a 6th grader in Dublin who enjoys reading and spending time with friends.

She also competes in math competitions.

Vikrant Chintana-Boina, 13, is a 7th grader in San Jose.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He likes sports and playing games with his little brother. He's also practicing flying with a flight simulator and hopes to get his pilot's license.

The semifinals are Wednesday and the finals are Thursday.