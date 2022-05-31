2 Bay Area Students to Compete in National Spelling Bee

Get out your dictionary -- it's time for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee and two Bay Area students will be competing.
Shradha Racham-Reddy, 12, is a 6th grader in Dublin who enjoys reading and spending time with friends.
She also competes in math competitions.
Vikrant Chintana-Boina, 13, is a 7th grader in San Jose.
He likes sports and playing games with his little brother. He's also practicing flying with a flight simulator and hopes to get his pilot's license.
The semifinals are Wednesday and the finals are Thursday.