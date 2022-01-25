coronavirus

2 Cases of New Omicron Subvariant Detected in the Bay Area

The two cases of BA.2 were detected in Santa Clara County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cases of the new omicron subvariant have been detected in the Bay Area, according to officials.

Health leaders confirmed the two BA.2 cases were detected in Santa Clara County.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

In California, there have been at least 11 confirmed BA.2 cases.

omicron 19 hours ago

UCSF Expert Discusses New Omicron Subvariant Discovered

13 hours ago

New Omicron Variant Detected, Can Be More Contagious Than Original

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi said there's no evidence so far that BA.2 causes more severe symptoms.

"It actually is the major omicron lineage in India and the Philippines, and now it’s growing in Europe," she said. "But it pretty much has the same characteristics as the BA.1 mutation of omicron, and the vaccines are still going to work against it."

Health officials in the United Kingdom have labeled BA. 2 a variant under investigation, which is one step below a variant of concern.

"The problem with BA.2 subvariant is that it’s not as easily identified," UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said. "You still tell that it's COVID, but to figure out if it’s BA.2, you have to do a more laborious entire genomic sequencing."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCaliforniaCOVID-19omicron
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us