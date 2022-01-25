2 Cases of New Omicron Subvariant Detected in the Bay Area

Two cases of the new omicron subvariant have been detected in the Bay Area, according to officials.

Health leaders confirmed the two BA.2 cases were detected in Santa Clara County.

In California, there have been at least 11 confirmed BA.2 cases.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi said there's no evidence so far that BA.2 causes more severe symptoms.

"It actually is the major omicron lineage in India and the Philippines, and now it’s growing in Europe," she said. "But it pretty much has the same characteristics as the BA.1 mutation of omicron, and the vaccines are still going to work against it."

Health officials in the United Kingdom have labeled BA. 2 a variant under investigation, which is one step below a variant of concern.

"The problem with BA.2 subvariant is that it’s not as easily identified," UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said. "You still tell that it's COVID, but to figure out if it’s BA.2, you have to do a more laborious entire genomic sequencing."

