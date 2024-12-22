2 children from King City abducted, amber alert issued, per CHP

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert for Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties Saturday afternoon after two children were abducted in King City.

According to the CHP, Selene Zavala, 7, and Osvaldo Sebastian, 2, were abducted from 635 Livingston Ave by Jacqueline Guajardo.

Zavala was last seen wearing a white and pink sweatshirt with lettering reading Princess Selene and white and blue pajama pants. She is described as 3 feet 5 inches, weighing 90 lbs, and with brown hair and eyes.

Sebastian was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt and Snoopy pajama pants. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 80 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.

AMBER Alert - Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.

Last seen: Livingston Ave., and San Antonio Dr., King City



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/zkwdDTG0GD — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 22, 2024

Guajardo, 28, is described as 190 lbs with brown hair and eyes and was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima. The license plates for the vehicle are 9EXF349.

Anyone who sees the children, Guajardo, or the vehicle or has information is advised to call 911.