2 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Stopped Big-Rig Near San Mateo Bridge

Two women died in a crash Friday morning on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City, just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.

Three women in a Ford Fusion were traveling west and had just gotten off the bridge when the Ford veered across lanes of the highway and struck a big-rig that was parked on the right hand shoulder and then ended up in a ditch, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

The driver and left rear passenger in the Ford died, while the third woman was taken to a hospital, and an update on her condition was not immediately available, Montiel said.

The crash and emergency response was not blocking any lanes of the highway as of late Friday morning, he said.