2 injured after shooting in Antioch

By Bay City News

Antioch police responded to reports of shots fired Saturday night in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way, authorities said.

According to the press release by the Antioch Police Department, at least two people were injured.

A 47-year-old victim suffered from a gunshot wound when the police arrived. He was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The second victim, a 20-year-old man, also arrived at a local hospital and is in stable condition and expected to survive, per the press release.

The details of the suspect are not known at this time.

