2 injured after single-car collision in Santa Clara, police say

Santa Clara police are investigating a single-car crash that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

The collision happened sometime before 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette and Bellomy streets, according to Lt. Mike Crescini with the Santa Clara Police Department.

Crescini said officers arrived to find a car with three occupants which appeared to have hit “a fixed object.” First responders took two of the three people to a hospital to be treated.

Police are investigating the collision and added that alcohol appeared to be a factor.