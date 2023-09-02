Santa Clara

2 injured after single-car collision in Santa Clara, police say

First responders took two of the car's three occupants to be treated at the hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police.
Getty Images

Santa Clara police are investigating a single-car crash that left two people injured early Saturday morning. 

The collision happened sometime before 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette and Bellomy streets, according to Lt. Mike Crescini with the Santa Clara Police Department. 

Santa Clara Aug 28

Police arrest Tracy man suspected of stabbing 2 at In-N-Out fight 

Santa Clara Aug 6

Pedestrian killed in Santa Clara car crash, police say

Crescini said officers arrived to find a car with three occupants which appeared to have hit “a fixed object.” First responders took two of the three people to a hospital to be treated. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police are investigating the collision and added that alcohol appeared to be a factor.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us