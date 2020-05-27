2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed Within Hours in South San Jose

Two San Jose pedestrians were hit and killed in a span of hours late Tuesday and early Wednesday in separate incidents, according to the police department.

At about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, San Jose police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the area of Snell Avenue and Branham Lane, where a white tanker truck hit a man as it turned into a parking lot, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

About four hours earlier, at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, San Jose officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Bernal Road and Realm Drive, where a man walked into the eastbound lane of Bernal and was hit by a Honda Accord, driven by a woman, police said.

The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle, a Nissan Frontier, driven by a man, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after it notifies next of kin.

The traffic fatalities are the 18th and 19th in San Jose this year and the city's seventh and eighth pedestrian deaths of 2020.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.