1 Person Hurt After Tree Falls Down in San Francisco

One person is hurt after they were trapped when a tree fell down Saturday in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco Fire officials tweeted that the tree fell down just before 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Front streets.

San Francisco fire officials said a tree fell and someone was trapped before they were able to crawl out. Fire officials said the person was injured and was taken to the hospital.

SFFD is warning people as fast-moving winds were reported in the area on Saturday. They say that 30 mph winds are expected in the area over the next few hours.

San Francisco fire recommends anyone who sees a downed tree to call 311 and call 911 if there's any downed power wires.